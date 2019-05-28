Images of Tattoos Are Entered into Evidence in Rape Trial of Kellen Winslow, Jr.

The rape trial for Kellen Winslow Jr. stretched into its second week on Tuesday as more women accusing the former NFL player of sexual assault were expected to take the stand.

The son of Chargers great Kellen Winslow is accused of raping or sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents ranging from May 2018 to earlier this year.

On Tuesday, prosecutors entered images of the tattos on the former football player's body into evidence. Tattoos have been mentioned in some of the descriptions of the women accusing Winslow of sexual assault and indecent exposure.

On Thursday, an Encinitas woman who claims a man exposed himself to her while she was gardening testified she did not look at the man's face

The woman, identified in court as Jane Doe 3, spoke in Vietnamese from the witness stand and her testimony was translated by a court-appointed interpreter.

"The day I was cutting flowers, and then I saw him, I was walking toward the orange tree and then he was following me, and then he took his pants, and then exposed his penis to me," Jane Doe 3 testified.

She told jurors when she realized what was happening at her Lake Drive home on May 24, 2018, she didn't want to look at the man's face.

“Because he came to my house and he took off his pants and showed me his penis. That’s very sick,” the woman testified.

She said it was the second encounter with a man who called himself 'David' who lived on her street.

Jane Doe 3 testified it's part of the Vietnamese culture not to look directly at a stranger. That's key, because she never got a look at the suspect's face.

She described him as a black man, with tattoos from his shoulder to wrist. The defendant has arm tattoos.

Under cross-examination, defense attorneys pointed out that she estimated the man to be a few inches taller than her, maybe 5-feet, 8-inches tall or 5-feet, 9 inches tall. The defendant is 6-feet, 4-inches tall.

She was the third woman in as many days to testify in the case regarding sexual assault, rape and lewd conduct.

"He seemed like a friendly acquaintance," a woman identified in court as Jane Doe 2 said Wednesday. She appeared soft spoken and visibly nervous as she answered questions about the time she got into the car of a man she recognized and was offered money for sex and then raped.

Jane Doe 2 was 59 when she entered the SUV of a man she knew as "Kevin" on May 13, 2018 on Vulcan Avenue. She said he drove her to a dark area on Manchester Drive, put his hands around her throat and threatened to kill her.

Prosecutors argue that "Kevin" is Kellen Winslow, Jr. and have told jurors the former professional football player preyed on several women in close proximity to his Encinitas home.

The defendant's attorneys argue the sex between their client and his accusers was consensual.

Jane Doe 2 told jurors she was homeless when she first met the man she knew as "Kevin" and when they saw each other 5 to 7 times, he was always friendly and offered her food.

Under cross-examination, she said she voluntarily got into the SUV but thought they were going to get coffee. She testified he drove to a dark area on Manchester Boulevard and offered money for sex but she declined. That's when she said she was assaulted.

On Thursday, a nurse testified about markings found on alleged rape Victim Jane Doe 2. She confirmed those marks could have been from consensual sex.

Jane Doe 1, 55, testified last week she was hitchhiking when she was picked up by a man who called himself "Dominic" and driven to a shopping center parking lot where she was raped in the vehice. At an earlier court hearing, Jane Doe 1 incorrectly identified her attacker by pointing to the defense attorney instead of the defendant.

Jane Doe 1 told jurors she has been sober for 30 years, however, defense attorney Marc Carlos asked about her 11 arrests for public intoxication.

Prosecutor Dan Owens said the woman's desire to hide her drinking should not obscure the fact that she was attacked.

Drafted No. 6 overall in 2004 by Cleveland, Winslow broke his right leg in his rookie season then sustained a serious right knee injury in a motorcycle accident that offseason.

He played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.