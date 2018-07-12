Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow, Jr. Accused of 2003 Rape

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow, Jr. was bound over for trial Thursday on charges of rape, kidnapping, and sodomy. Hours later, he was formally charged with two additional felonies tied to an incident that happened in June 2003, when he was a junior at the University of Miami.

Winslow faces forcible rape and rape of an unconscious person for having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old female, according to the criminal complaint. He was 19 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

The charges were filed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office on the same day Winslow was bound over for trial on kidnap, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible sodomy charges on two women as well as an indecent exposure charge involving a third woman.

Winslow has entered a plea of not guilty and his defense attorney said his client looks forward to the day he is vindicated.

Winslow initially faced two counts of residential burglary but those were reduced Friday to misdemeanor aggravated trespass.

Winslow is a member of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame. In his junior year, he earned the John Mackey Award for the most outstanding tight end in college football.

He ended his college career with 119 catches, the most ever by a UM tight end.

In 2004, he would be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Bail was set at $2 million.