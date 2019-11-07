Firefighters late Wednesday reached 100% containment of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, and folks in Windsor expressed thanks to those crews that saved the town. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

Firefighters late Wednesday reached 100% containment of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire officials.

The spread of the fire had all but stopped, with 77,758 acres reported burned, unchanged from early Sunday morning, Cal Fire said.

The 100% containment figure is up from 88% Wednesday morning. And while evacuation orders have all been lifted, some of those areas remained.

No one died in the fire, which was first reported Oct. 23, but 374 structures, including 174 homes and 11 commercial buildings, were destroyed, Cal Fire said. Four firefighters were injured.

No official cause has been established as of Wednesday evening, Cal Fire said. Initially, Cal Fire had expected to gain full containment by Thursday.