Man Posing as Technician Steals ATM From SJ Museum

A man posing as a technician stole an ATM from the lobby of the Children's Discovery Museum in downtown San Jose last month, and the machine was found Wednesday in Monterey County, according to the San Jose Police Department.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, San Jose police received a call from the Discovery Museum reporting the theft that occurred on Aug. 7, when a man entered the museum and told workers he was a technician, and he was there to service the ATM, police said.

The suspect left with the ATM.

On Wednesday morning, the museum got a call from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office notifying the museum the ATM had been found, police said. The museum was unaware the ATM was stolen until it received the call from the Sheriff’s Department.

The museum then contacted San Jose police regarding the theft, police said.

The suspect in the case is still on the loose.