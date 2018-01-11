Fifteen Mary B's-brand biscuits were recalled on Jan. 9, 2018, due to possible Listeria contamination.

Over a dozen Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products were recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Foods, the company announced Tuesday, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses connected to the product have been reported, according to a news release from Hom/Ade. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, discovered the problem during a product sampling.

The products were sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Find a list of the Mary B's products affected here — each one has a "best if used by" date, found on the back of the bag on the lower right corner, that reads "Sep 23 2018 M."

The affected products may be returned to the place they were purchased for a full refund, and anyone with questions can call Hom/Ade at 855-562-7773 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious, possibly fatal infections in the very young and old as well as people who are frail or have weakend immune systems.