Merced County Deputies Look for Man Suspected of Shooting Sheriff's Deputy - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Merced County Deputies Look for Man Suspected of Shooting Sheriff's Deputy

By Elizabeth Campos

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 5 Short Distance Road Trips from Los Angeles
    Merced County Sheriff's Office
    Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera is suspected of shooting a Merced County Sheriff's Deputy Thursday, September 5th, 2019.

    Merced County deputies issued a blue alert statewide after a man shot a sheriff's deputy.

    The suspect has been identified as Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera and was seen driving a White 2013 GMC Sierra Crew Cab. The license plate number is 25599H1.

    Lopez-Herrera is 51-years-old and was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans. California Highway Patrol said he's considered armed and dangerous and may be in posssesion of a semi-automati handgun.

    Anyone with information regarding the crime or vehicle is encouraged to contact the Merced Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices