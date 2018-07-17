Misunderstanding Over Chihuahua Leads to Stabbing

NBC 7's Wendy Fry reports from downtown where an argument over a Chihuahua ended with a woman stabbing a man. (Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018)

Several downtown residents were puzzled and unsettled after hearing about a bizarre stabbing in their neighborhood Tuesday morning.



Police say it all started when a man reportedly dropped his Chihuahua near the corner of 9th Avenue and Broadway at around 9:40 a.m.

The Chihuahua reportedly jumped from the man’s arms and yelped, angering the woman, identified as 25-year-old Amanda Brady, who was watching from a nearby balcony.

An argument ensued over what happened to the Chihuahua and whether or not it was injured. According to police, that’s when Brady began stabbing the man repeatedly in the upper leg and thigh.

After the stabbing, Brady tried to hide from police in her apartment but surrendered to officers soon after.

Brady is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and faces up to four years in prison if she is convicted. A court document search did not return any criminal history or mental illness cases related to Brady.