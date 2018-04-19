Mountain View Police Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Mountain View police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 11-year-old girl who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Diana Flores-Leiva is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police. She was said to last be wearing a green sweatshirt with the word "PINK" on it, jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Diana-Flores-Leiva

Photo credit: Mountain View Police Department

Flores-Leiva was last spotted right before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of El Camino Real and Bay Street, police stated.

Anyone with information regarding Flores-Leiva's whereabouts is asked to call Mountain View police at 650-903-6395.

Police are actively conducting an investigation