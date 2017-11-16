US Navy SEAL Dies While Diving Off Coast of Africa

A Coronado-based U.S. Navy SEAL died on Veterans Day while diving off the African coast, according to a statement posted on a military blog.

A blog dedicated to the Naval Special Warfare community announced the death of Lt. Mark Alan Weiss, 35, of Michigan.

Weiss, who trained on Coronado with the Navy SEALs in 2002, was diving off the coast of Tanzania on Saturday at the time of his death.

“Weiss and a fellow service member were on post-deployment leave to Zanzibar,'' the statement read. “The other service member was injured and is receiving medical treatment.''

The active-duty SEAL was assigned to Coronado-based Special Boat Team 12, Navy Special Warfare Group 4.

Weiss was spearfishing when he died, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

During his military career, Weiss received a Bronze Star Medal and the Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal.