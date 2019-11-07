Numbers Shed Light on Violence at Short-Term Rentals: Report

The deadly shooting that erupted at an Airbnb in Orinda Halloween night was not an isolated incident for short-term rental properties. Kris Sanchez reports.

The deadly shooting that erupted at an Airbnb in Orinda Halloween night was not an isolated incident for short-term rental properties.

Across the country, at least 42 people have been shot inside or outside short-term rentals over the past six months, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In all, 17 people have died in the 23 different shootings spread out across 12 states.

The newspaper compiled the stats because there is no database for such incidents.

The Orinda City Council took aim at Airbnb, enacting an emergency temporary ban on all non-hosted short-term rentals in the city.

Meanwhile, Airbnb's CEO is pledging to end unauthorized parties by verifying all of the 7 million properties listed on the platform.

Airbnb is also committing to manual reviews of high-risk listings and plans to create a 24/7 neighbor hotline.