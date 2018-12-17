File image of Oakland police.

An off-duty Oakland police officer was in stable condition Monday after accidentally shooting himself Saturday night in the Northern California city of San Leandro, according to police.

At about 8:55 p.m. Saturday, San Leandro Police officers responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Dolores Avenue on reports of a man who had been shot, San Leandro police said. When officers arrived, a female told them her boyfriend, an off-duty Oakland police officer, was inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately began first aid until paramedics arrived. The off-duty officer was alert and talking to investigating officers, police said.

"At this point in the case, we know the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Bayfair Mall, and appears that he accidentally shot himself," San Leandro police Lt. Isaac Benabou said.

The off-duty officer was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-3315.