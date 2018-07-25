Two men were sentenced after shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl in Oceanside in 2016. NBC 7's Melissa Adan is outside the courthouse in Vista with more on the story. (Published 6 hours ago)

Two men were sentenced Wednesday, each receiving prison sentences longer than 80 years, for shooting and killing a teenage girl in Oceanside two years ago.



Annabell Flores, 15, was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2016, at Balderrama Park.



Judge Sim Von Kalinoswki sentenced Daniel Ramos to 92 years to life in prison for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, gang and gun allegations. He was the one who pulled the trigger, prosecutors said.



Elias Ramos was sentenced to 84 years to life in prison for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Ramos scouted out the location prior to the shooting, the judge said.

The two men wore masks and opened fire without any provocation, he added.

"The damage is done," Flores' mother said at the sentencing hearing. "You guys took my daughter. My special one."



Anabell Flores, 15.

"I am upset and angry," said Robert Espinosa, Annabell's grandfather. "Justice has been served and these individuals they have chose to live the gang life and that's the ultimate price is prison."



Oceanside Police Officers found the victim on her back in the playground area of the park. She had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Prosecutors said the defendants were looking for and targeting a rival gang member at Balderrama Park to kill. Flores ended up as the victim.

The prosecutor told the judge this crime was the "worst of the worst."

The victim's family said that even though police claim both young men were looking for members of a rival gang, Flores was not affiliated, she had just grown up in the area.

