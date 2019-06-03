Shooting Involving Border Patrol Agents at San Ysidro Port of Entry

Multiple agencies are responding to a shooting involving Border Patrol agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The report came in around 7 p.m.

SDPD and other agencies are assisting.

It is unknown if agents were being shot at or if agents shot someone.

Secretary of Public security of Tijuana, Marco Sotomayor, tweeted at 8 p.m. saying that CBP had closed all lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, while more information was being gathered.

As of 8:20 p.m. Sotomayor tweeted that all lanes have reopened.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.