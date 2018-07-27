 Dramatic Images: Raging Wildfire Rips Through NorCal Towns - NBC Southern California
Dramatic Images: Raging Wildfire Rips Through NorCal Towns

By Kiki Intarasuwan

An explosive, fast-moving wildfire tore through several Northern California communities, killing two firefighters, destroying dozens of structures and sending terrified residents fleeing in miles-long traffic jams.

The Carr Fire's wind-driven flames swept through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River on Thursday and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people and the largest in the region.

Residents in the western part of Redding who had not been under evacuation orders were caught off guard and had to flee with little notice.

