Padres: Radio Station Owes San Diego an Apology

The San Diego Padres have spoken regarding a recent promotion for a radio station that has caused concerns about its appearance to promote suicide.

"Mental illness and suicide are not joking matters," Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and General Partner Peter Seidler said in a news release Tuesday.

The team's ownership was responding to a social media promotional campaign that included an image of the Coronado Bridge with the word "Jump" above it and in smaller print below the phrase "*to a new morning show."

"We find the comments made last night by Entercom's employee offensive, insensitive and completely unacceptable," the team's officials said.

The promotion is for KEGY, one of the Entercom radio stations in San Diego. It's the same station that will carry Padres radio broadcasts for the 2018 season.

The social media posts were made by an employee of Entercom and tagged members of the local media.



After the statement was issued by the team, the original tweet was no longer available on Twitter.

"We believe Entercom owes San Diego an apology," the Padres' statement continued. "Even though we do not have ultimate control over Entercom's programming beyond our game broadcasts, we apologize for the behavior of the station."

