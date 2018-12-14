 Pearl Harbor Veteran Ray Chavez Mourned in San Diego - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Pearl Harbor Veteran Ray Chavez Mourned in San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

14 PHOTOS

Dec 13, 2018

Published 2 hours ago
More Photo Galleries
With Lifestyle Change, OC Couple Loses 250 Pounds Together
Celebrity Fans in the Stands: Los Angeles Lakers Edition
Connect With Us
AdChoices