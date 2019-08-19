Photos: 1931 Bentley Takes Top Honors at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Bentley is celebrating its 100th year, so it's fitting that the British automaker turned out to be the star of last weekend's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.



A 1931 Bentley 8 Liter Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer took home Best of Show among the jaw-dropping field of cars featured on California's Monterey Peninsula. Bentleys made up about a quarter of the cars in this year's show, according to the concours blog.



The winning Bentley was the class of the racing world with a chassis and body built for performance and a powerful engine. Bentley's last Best of Show in Pebble Beach was in 1965.



