A worker fell into a grape-picking machine and died in Napa County Monday, according to Cal/OSHA.

The Napa County Medical Examiner's office identified the worker as Leon Marcelo Lua, a 49-year-old Napa resident.

Rescue crews responded to reports of a person who fell into a grape-picking machinery in Napa County, according to Cal Fire.

The incident occurred at the Deconinck Vineyards at 1006 Monticello Road.

Cal/OSHA is investigating the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

