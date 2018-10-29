Worker Dies After Falling Into Grape-Picking Machinery in Napa: Cal/OSHA - NBC Southern California
Worker Dies After Falling Into Grape-Picking Machinery in Napa: Cal/OSHA

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 30 minutes ago

    Rescue crews are responding to reports of a person who fell into and is stuck in a grape picker in Napa County, according to Cal Fire.

    A worker fell into a grape-picking machine and died in Napa County Monday, according to Cal/OSHA.

    The Napa County Medical Examiner's office identified the worker as Leon Marcelo Lua, a 49-year-old Napa resident.

    Rescue crews responded to reports of a person who fell into a grape-picking machinery in Napa County, according to Cal Fire.

    The incident occurred at the Deconinck Vineyards at 1006 Monticello Road.

    Cal/OSHA is investigating the incident.

    Further information was not immediately available.

