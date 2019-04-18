Photos Show Devastation in San Francisco Following 1906 Quake, Fire - NBC Southern California
Photos Show Devastation in San Francisco Following 1906 Quake, Fire

By Brendan Weber

2 hours ago

At 5:12 a.m. on April 18, 1906, a massive earthquake rattled San Francisco and surrounding cities across the West Coast.

Aside from the intense shaking felt as far away as southern Oregon, south of Los Angeles and central Nevada, the temblor is also known for sparking a blaze that ravaged San Francisco.

More than 3,000 people are believed to have died and an estimated 28,000 buildings were wiped out as a result of the catastrophic quake and fire, according to research compiled by the United States Geological Survey.

"The California earthquake of April 18, 1906, ranks as one of the most significant earthquakes of all time," according to the USGS.

The photos below provide a snapshot of the widespread destruction in San Francisco following the earthquake and blaze.
