WATCH LIVE:
Mueller Report Coverage
Home
News
Local
Watch Live Newscast
U.S. & World
California News
Sports
Car Chases
Business
In the Weeds
Health
Tech
Weird
Weather
NewsConference
I-Team
I-Team
Randy Responds: Consumer Investigations
Weather
First Alert Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
California Drought
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
California Live
A-Listed: Luxury Real Estate
Worth the Trip: California Travel
George to the Rescue
Open House
Breakfast With Open House
1st Look
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Contact Us
In the Community
NBC4 Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Today in L.A.
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
58°
Connect
Social Media
Our Products
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Photos Show Devastation in San Francisco Following 1906 Quake, Fire
By
Brendan Weber
18 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
At 5:12 a.m. on April 18, 1906, a massive earthquake rattled San Francisco and surrounding cities across the West Coast.
Aside from the intense shaking felt as far away as southern Oregon, south of Los Angeles and central Nevada, the temblor is also known for sparking a blaze that ravaged San Francisco.
More than 3,000 people are believed to have died and an estimated 28,000 buildings were wiped out as a result of the catastrophic quake and fire,
according to research compiled by the United States Geological Survey
.
"The California earthquake of April 18, 1906, ranks as one of the most significant earthquakes of all time," according to the USGS.
The photos below provide a snapshot of the widespread destruction in San Francisco following the earthquake and blaze.
More Photo Galleries
Dressed to Impress: Coachella Outfits Spotted at Weekend One
Oh, Hail No! Texans Find Ways to Protect Cars From Hail
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
KNBC Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices