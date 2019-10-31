Power Restored to 'Essentially' All Shutoff Customers: PG&E

Power has been restored to "essentially" all customers affected by the PG&E power shutoffs that started Saturday and Tuesday, the utility said late Thursday. (Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019)

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, about 1,400 customers remained without power, meaning about 363,000 customers had their power turned back on since Wednesday morning, PG&E said.

About 800 of those still without power were in locations where wind-related damage occurred to the utility's infrastructure, PG&E said, and those repairs would be made Friday.

Also, about 1,200 customers within the Kincade Fire burn area remained without power because of the blaze, PG&E said.

Nearly 1.1 million PG&E customers were originally impacted by the consecutive power shutoff events, the utility said.

PG&E said it had identified 156 instances of weather-related damage and hazards from the Saturday and Tuesday shutoffs and was verifying hundreds more damage reports.

The damage included downed lines and vegetation on power lines, and PG&E said it's exactly those instances that could spark fires if the lines aren't turned off.