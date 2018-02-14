Radio Host Loses Job After Lewd Comments About Chloe Kim

A radio personality with Bay Area ties is in hot water for making lewd comments about 17-year-old snowboarding phenom and Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim. Sam Brock reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

A radio personality with a San Francisco-based station has lost his job for making lewd comments about 17-year-old snowboarding phenom and Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim.

Patrick Connor — widely known as "P-Con" on Bay Area station KNBR — referred to the Southern California Olympian as "a little hot piece of ass" while speaking on Barstool Radio's "Dialed-In with Dallas Braden" talk show on Sirius XM.

"She’s fine as hell!" Connor stated during his conversation with Dallas Braden — a former Major League Baseball pitcher — and comedian Brody Stevens, according to Deadspin. "If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan."

Connor made the comments Tuesday. Early Wednesday, he took to Twitter to apologize.

"Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed," he said. "My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot."

KNBR Program Director Jeremiah Crowe on Wednesday afternoon said Connor has been dismissed following his comments.

”KNBR, nor Cumulus Media condone the comments made by Patrick Connor on his SiriusXM program," Crowe said in a statement.

The two-hour "Dialed-In With Dallas" program launched Monday.