Rafael Caro‐Quintero Added to FBI List of 10 Most Wanted

A convicted drug trafficker who is believed to have been involved in the killing of undercover DEA agent Enrique Camarena Salazar has been added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

A reward of up to $20 million is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Rafael Caro-Quintero.

Agent Kiki Camarena was working to expose illegal drug-trafficking operations between Mexico and the U.S. in 1985 when he was kidnapped on his way to meeting his wife for lunch on February 7, 1985.

Caro-Quintero allegedly gave the orders for Camarena's kidnapping, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

His body was found nearly a month later. Camarena was survived by his wife and three sons. One of his sons is serving as a Superior Court judge in San Diego.

Caro Quintero had served 28 years of a 40-year sentence for helping orchestrate the killing when he was released in 2013 following a federal appeals court ruling in Mexico.

He is a member of the Sinaloa Cartel and is known to frequent the area of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or contact your nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

