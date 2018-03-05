The Oakland Raiders have released linebacker Aldon Smith following an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend, the team announced Monday.

Police on Sunday announced that Smith, who has a history of run-ins with the law, had been identified as the suspect in the alleged case of domestic violence that occurred Saturday night in a home in San Francisco. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Smith fled the residence located along the 600 block of Bush Street before officers arrived, police said.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith has reportedly checked into rehab following Saturday's alleged incident.

At the time of the alleged incident, Smith, who hasn't played since 2015, was listed under the reserve/suspended by commissioner section on the Raiders roster for being a repeat offender of the NFL's substance abuse program, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Smith previously cooperated with a reported domestic violence incident in February 2017, NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

The following month, Smith told reporters he had "done nothing wrong" after being released from San Francisco Police Department headquarters where he was temporarily detained for public intoxication. He was a passenger in an SUV that crashed into an unmarked police car. Smith's girlfriend, who was driving the SUV, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

Smith previously starred as a standout edge rusher with the San Francisco 49ers before being released in 2015 following an arrest. One day before his dismissal, police said Smith hit a parked car while under the influence of alcohol in Santa Clara.



He didn't play in the first nine games of the 2014 season because he was suspended after being found to be in violation of the league's substance abuse policy and personal conduct policy, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Smith also "pleaded no contest to counts of possessing illegal assault weapons and for driving under the influence from a 2013 incident," NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

Police are attempting to interview Smith to learn more about Saturday's incident. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.