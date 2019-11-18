NBC 7's Danica McAdam spoke to a family member who said Sabrina Rosario was a light in the dark for her children.

Less than 24 hours before a man allegedly shot his estranged wife and their four children in a Paradise Hills home, a San Diego judge approved a restraining order commanding him to stay away from the family, according to court documents obtained by NBC 7 on Monday.

The restraining order filed by Sabrina Rosario, 29, against her estranged husband, José Valdivia, 31, was granted on Friday. It was not clear if José Valdivia was served with the paperwork before allegedly opening fire on Sabrina Rosario and the children the following day.

The order provided insight into Sabrina Rosario's fear for herself and her children before the tragic shooting. The two were due in court for a hearing on Dec. 2.

In the filing documents, Sabrina Rosario said José Valdivia "consistently harasses and threatens me... On November 6, 2019 (José Valdivia) sent me a photo of a handgun, implying a threat to use it against me after I told him he must be at his scheduled visit with our sons."

A screenshot of the texts was included as evidence. In it, a photo showed a gun next to bottles of alcohol laid out on a table.

She said the threat "really scared me and I can no longer handle his abuse and harassment...I am afraid that with (his) unstable behavior and alcohol dependency, (he) will hurt me or our children," according to court documents.

Sabrina Rosario, José Valdivia and their three-year-old son Enzie Valdivia were found dead inside the home on the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive on Saturday. Their other sons, Zuriel Valdivia, 5, Ezekiel Valdivia, 9, and Zeth Valdivia, 11, were taken to Rady Children's Hospital where two later died.

Ezekiel Valdivia was the only family member to survive the shooting. On Monday, he remained in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg and head, according to a family member.

The couple was married for about 11 years before Rosario filed for divorce on June 5, citing "irreconcilable differences." The divorce was not finalized.

The two were not living together and despite their separation, Rosario said José Valdivia consistently harassed her, sending dozens of texts and calls at a time. One piece of evidence presented showed 10 phone calls from José Valdivia in an 11-minute span.

"After I threatened to get a restraining order against (him) if he did not leave me alone, (he) said, 'A restraining order is not gong to do nothing.'"

The two had court-ordered joint custody of their four children. The documents said they should live with their mother while José Valdivia was given liberal and unrestricted visitation rights with the boys.

Sabrina Rosario's sister, Jocelyn Rosario, told NBC 7 the two parents were high school sweethearts. She said the stalking began after Sabrina Rosario filed for divorce.

Her brother-in-law, Karl Albright, said that Rosario was constantly "living in fear, looking over her shoulder, having this guy stalking her," he said. "For the last year, she had lived a really hard life, and it’s sad."

Albright set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

SDPD said the father was the suspect in this case, and no other suspects were outstanding.

The names of the victims and suspect have not yet been officially released by police. The investigation at the home stretched well into the afternoon as officers worked to gather more evidence.