One of the cubs was rescued from a vehicle at the border and the other had a mother at the National Zoo who was unable to take care of him.

Tiger cub and tiger cub, oh my!

A three-month-old rescued Bengal tiger cub and a four-month-old Sumatran cub that came from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. are now roommates at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The two cubs, who now live on the Tull Family Tiger Trail, were previously at the Safari Park’s animal care center.

“The two cubs are adjusting really well to their new home,” said Lori Hieber, senior mammal keeper, San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “They’re doing great. They act like little brothers; they play and cuddle a lot, and they squabble a bit like most brothers, but it’s all natural, healthy behavior.”

The Bengal cub was confiscated during a vehicle check at the border and came to live at the Safari Park last August. The cub remains under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The mother of the Sumatran tiger was unable to care for him, and he was brought to the Safari Park so he would have a playmate.

Both cubs weigh 32 pounds and eat an exclusively carnivorous diet. Eventually, the Bengal tiger will outweigh the Sumatran tiger by about 200 pounds.

“We feel really fortunate to have these two cubs here,” said Hieber. “It was an unusual circumstance for us to acquire them, but we think they’re in the best possible hands, and they’re going to have a wonderful life while they’re here at Tiger Trail.”

Both tigers are critically endangered; their biggest threat is from poachers who illegally sell their body parts, mostly for folk remedies.

Guests can view the cubs every day from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.