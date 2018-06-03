Person in Custody After Active Shooter Incident Reported Near San Diego Marathon: Source

NBC San Diego has learned a person who reportedly opened fire in downtown San Diego as thousands of people participated in an annual marathon has been taken into custody.

The first report of multiple shots fired came in at approximately 11:20 a.m. There are no details on any potential victims.



The alleged shooter was at the City Hall Parkade near the route of the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon, according to city officials.

A source close to the investigation has confirmed for NBC 7 that the suspect, a woman, was in custody.

Thousands of runners were participating in the marathon that runs from State Route 163 along B Street and ends at Union Street.

As of 12:16 p.m., the marathon has resumed.

One NBC 7 news crew is at UC San Diego Medical Center where a San Diego police patrol car is surrounded by crime scene tape.

No other information was available.

Broadway San Diego said the Sunday afternoon production of Les Miserables at the nearby Civic Theatre will go on as planned.

Dick Geiss was outside the theatre with eight family members as they were gathering to see the performance.

“While we were sitting there all these sirens were going off and we asked the server, 'Is this normal?'", Geiss said. "I grew up in Chicago and it was never like this in downtown Chicago so we knew something was going on."

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.