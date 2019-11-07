Parents Outraged at Apparent SF Middle School 'Fight Club' - NBC Southern California
Parents Outraged at Apparent SF Middle School 'Fight Club'

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 48 minutes ago

    Parents at a middle school in San Francisco were outraged Wednesday after videos surfaced on social media showing students participating in what is believed to be a "fight club."

    The organized fights are being set up by students at Everett Middle School, a relative of one of the students told NBC Bay Area sister station Telemundo 48. Clips of the fights surfaced on Instagram.

    The relative called it a "fight club," and she said she met with the school's principal, Lindsay Dowdle, on Tuesday to show her the videos.

    The San Francisco Unified School District released a statement Wednesday, saying in part, "The school is aware of these incidents. The families of the students involved were contacted, and the students have received disciplinary action."

