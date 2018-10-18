San Diego Among Top Cities for Pizza: TripAdvisor

When you think of the best places to get a good slice of pizza, you may think of New York or Chicago.

Now, you can add San Diego to the list.

According to a survey TripAdvisor, San Diego is No. 8 in the country when it comes to the 'za.

The travel site based its ranking on reviews from travelers, with more weight given to reviews in the past year.

Travelers to San Diego also ranked Filippi's Pizza Grotto as the best pizzeria in the city, ignoring some of the hometown favorites such as Bronx Pizza in Hillcrest, Lefty's Chicago Pizzeria in Mission Hill or Pizzeria Bruno Napoletano in North Park.

Off course, the Big Apple and the Windy City are still the top locations for good pizza, coming in at No. 1 and 2, respectively.

Also making on to the list are Las Vegas (No. 3) and San Francisco (No. 5).

Here's the complete list of the Top 10 Pizza Cities in the U.S.:

New York City Chicago Las Vegas San Francisco Orlando Seattle Boston San Diego Atlanta Washington, D.C.

Do you agree with the list? Tell us in the comments. Also, tell us where in San Diego do you go for a good slice of pizza.