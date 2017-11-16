A baby hippo, born nearly 2 months ago at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, finally has a name!

Tony currently weighs 170 pounds, the San Diego Zoo announced on Twitter Thursday.

He is the 12th calf born to mother Funani on Sept. 22.

According to the San Diego Zoo Global website, Tony is growing at a rapid pace, gaining about 80 pounds a month. He is expected to eventually outweigh his mother by approximately 2,000 pounds.

"Tony is a fearless and adventurous calf," said Jennifer Chapman, senior keeper.

Tony is a river hippopotamus--a species currently listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Rive Hippopotamus are poached for their large canines, which are the same material as elephant tusks, according to the San Diego Zoo Global.

