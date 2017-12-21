The meadow directly adjacent to Golden Gate Park's Sharon Building has been named the Robin Williams Meadow, in honor of the late comedian, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced Thursday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sharon Meadow in Golden Gate Park has now officially been renamed in honor of the late comedian, Robin Williams.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced Thursday that the meadow located directly adjacent to Golden Gate Park’s Sharon Building will now be known as the Robin Williams Meadow.

“Through his comedy, Robin Williams brought so much light into this world, which is why it is only fitting that we are naming a beautiful outdoor meadow in his honor,” said late Mayor Ed Lee in a September statement, when the proposal was initially made. “Robin was one of San Francisco’s cherished sons, whose selfless acts of philanthropy benefitted communities across our city.”

Williams made many contributions to the local San Francisco community and always shared his support for the annual Comedy Day event, which was eventually relocated to Sharon Meadow over the years. The funny event brought together nearly a thousand of the world’s funniest comedians, and Williams played a major role in it.

“Robin Williams was known for his humor and kindness and like Comedy Day, he was about making people laugh – no matter who they are,” said General Manager of San Francisco’s Recreation and Park Department, Phil Ginsburg.

The vote to rename the meadow is the latest honor for Williams who passed away in August 2014; last year the Waldo Tunnel on U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County was also renamed after the beloved comedian.

The 38th annual Comedy Day, a free event, is expected to take place on Sunday, September 17th in Robin Williams Meadow at Golden Gate Park.

“We will forever remember him fondly and the Robin Williams Meadow will be a lasting testament to his legacy,” said late Mayor Lee.