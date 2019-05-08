2 Rescued from Cages in Car Seats Near San Ysidro Port of Entry

Two migrants were freed from a car seat inside an abandoned car after a failed smuggling attempt, officials said. NBC 7’s Melissa Adan has more. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Cries for help coming from inside an abandoned car near the U.S.-Mexico border turned into a rescue operation as law enforcement officers cut away the interior and exposed migrants hidden inside the vehicle's seats.

Vendors walking along the line of cars south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry reported an abandoned Lincoln Town Car with California plates around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Once Tijuana police officers investigated, they began taking out the seats of the vehicle.

Using a large knife, one officer worked his way around the back of the passenger seat and uncovered a cage.

Inside the cage was a young woman estimated to be approximately 20 years old.

The driver's seat had a similar compartment in which a young man who identified himself as 22 was found.