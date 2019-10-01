Body Found After Man Taken From Santa Cruz Co. Home: Sheriff

The body of a 50-year-old man was discovered Tuesday inside a 2008 white BMW in Santa Cruz. Police say it is unclear if the body found is that of Tushar Atre, who was kidnapped from his home earlier in the day. Tim Daly reports.

A body has been found after a 50-year-old man was taken from his Santa Cruz County home early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

It is not yet clear if the body is that of 50-year-old Tushar Atre, who was apparently kidnapped from his home in Pleasure Point, located near Santa Cruz, around 3 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Atre was last spotted leaving the area in a white 2008 BMW SUV, the sheriff's office said. Around 10 a.m., deputies found the white BMW and a body along the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road near the summit of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Atre owns a Santa Cruz-based digital marketing firm called AtreNet Inc. that helps companies design their websites.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Ainsworth at 831-454-7635.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.