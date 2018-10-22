Sea Lion Caught Blocking Traffic in San Diego

People on the street were singing Seal's "Kiss From A Rose" as a SeaWorld crew came to the sea lion's rescue. (Published 6 hours ago)

Why did this sea lion cross the road?

We're not really sure, but it must not have been that important because it stopped in the middle of an intersection in San Diego to apparently scratch its back.

Officers were called to the intersection of Garrison and Rosecrans streets around 3:30 p.m. to find the seal laying on its back in the roadway blocking traffic.

It was in no apparent hurry to clear the intersection despite the row of cars waiting for their right of way.

A SeaWorld San Diego crew arrived a short time later and trapped the sea lion in a net and loaded into a cage.

SeaWorld Senior Animal Care Specialist Heather Armentrout said the female sea lion didn't appear to have any injuries but didn't say it was odd for her to be in the street.

She was taken back to SeaWorld where the staff was going to check her out with plans of releasing her to the ocean, Armentrout said.

Armentrout said she's taken part in sea lion rescues in city streets before but has never seen one that far inland.

No other information was available.