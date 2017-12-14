Sea Lion Reportedly Bites Swimmer in San Francisco: Fire Officials

The San Francisco Fire Department said Thursday they had to rescue a swimmer from the water after he was reportedly bitten by a sea lion.

The department tweeted at 2:05 p.m. that they took the victim to Pier 45 to be treated by paramedics.

At 1:48 p.m., SFPD Marine 7 spotted a swimmer in distress in the water in San Francisco's Aquatic Park who said he was bitten on his arm and pulled him out of the water, officials said. SFPD officials applied a tourniquet which they said helped save his life. The swimmer has a "severe extremity injury" that required immediate medical attention, He was then transported to Pier 45, where medics began treating his wounds and performing life-saving measures.

The victim was taken to the trauma center at San Francisco General Hospital, where his vital signs were reported as stable.



BAY RESCUE @SFPD MARINE07 Pulled 1 subject out of the water with reported sea lion bite extremity injury being treated by @SFPD officers as they bring victim to pier 45 to meet our medics pic.twitter.com/eDwEPKerid

— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 14, 2017



1 adult swimmer taken to trauma center with a serious extremity injury reported by the victim as being Caused by a sea lion or seal. The victim is expected to be okay. Great work by @SFPD Marine 07 https://t.co/8Z6Ruc2FWH

— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 14, 2017

— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 14, 2017

