Sea Lion Reportedly Bites Swimmer in San Francisco: Fire Officials

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 28 minutes ago

    The San Francisco Fire Department said Thursday they had to rescue a swimmer from the water after he was reportedly bitten by a sea lion.

    The department tweeted at 2:05 p.m. that they took the victim to Pier 45 to be treated by paramedics.

    At 1:48 p.m., SFPD Marine 7 spotted a swimmer in distress in the water in San Francisco's Aquatic Park who said he was bitten on his arm and pulled him out of the water, officials said. SFPD officials applied a tourniquet which they said helped save his life. The swimmer has a "severe extremity injury" that required immediate medical attention, He was then transported to Pier 45, where medics began treating his wounds and performing life-saving measures.

    The victim was taken to the trauma center at San Francisco General Hospital, where his vital signs were reported as stable.

