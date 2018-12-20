Seal Spotted Making Trip to Oakland International Airport

Just in time for the holiday rush, a small seal made its way to Oakland International Airport early Thursday morning only to be escorted back home by authorities.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office posted footage to its social media pages capturing deputies safely steering the seal back to the waters of the San Francisco Bay.

"We are not exactly sure where he was headed but a flight to Hawaii is suspected," the sheriff's office quipped on Facebook.

The sheriff's office added on Twitter that the seal was "a very cool customer" who "handles holiday travel well."