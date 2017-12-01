Officials searching for a military veteran last seen alive on Labor Day weekend have found the bodies of a woman and a dog, according to two sources close to the investigation.



More than 120 law enforcement personnel from four different agencies, including the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), were searching a small area in Cactus City, about 20 miles east of Indio, for evidence in the disappearance of Julia Jacobson.

Jacobson has been missing since Sept. 2.

On that date, Jacobson sent a text to a friend saying she was heading to Palm Springs from Big Bear.

The 37-year-old retired Army captain was last spotted on surveillance by police in Ontario.

Surveillance at a Kearny Mesa 7-Eleven caught her on camera earlier that same day.

On Sept. 7, her company car was found abandoned in University Heights, about a half-mile from her home.

Jacobson's family told NBC 7 the car was found with its windows rolled down, at different levels, and the keys still in the ignition.

Her black handbag was found inside, unzipped and with hardly anything in it.

Evidence found in the car led detectives to believe she may have been killed. Police did not release details about what led to their suspicions.

The Ontario Police Department (OPD) said information gathered during their investigation has led authorities to search a 6 square-mile area in Cactus City.

The area is in unincorporated Riverside County, south of Interstate 10 and east of a rest area.

OPD, SDPD, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department are assisting in the search.

Since Jacobson's disappearance, the family has organized its own searches, canvassing her North Park neighborhood trying to find somebody that knows something.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at (909)986-6711. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800)78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.