One Killed When Shooter Opens Fire at San Rafael Detox Center

Authorities work at the scene of a deadly shooting at a detox center in San Rafael. (Nov. 5, 2018)

One person died and two others were transported to the hospital following a shooting at a detox center in San Rafael early Monday, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

The suspected shooter fled from the scene and remains at large, but the immediate area surrounding the Helen Vine Detox Center located at 301 Smith Ranch Rd. is secure, according to Sgt. Michael Brovelli.

The sheriff's office received a call at 1:33 a.m. from the detox center, according to the sheriff's office. The caller or callers reported that staff members had been shot.

Arriving deputies found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office reported. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The status of the other two victims was not immediately known, according to Brovelli.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting, Brovelli said.

Further information was not immediately available.

