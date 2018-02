Renee Hernandez looks over the remains of her Coffey Park home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 23, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Residents are returning to their homes after a fast moving and deadly widlfire destroyed 8,400 structures and claimed the lives of at least 42 people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

An independent report released by state officials on Monday indicated that the steps Sonoma County took to alert residents during the deadly North Bay firestorm fell short.

The report, which was crafted by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said the county's response was uncoordinated and that officials had outdated understanding of how their warning system technology worked.

Read the report below: