South Bay Psychiatrist Faces Judge on Criminal Charges

Leon Fajerman faces six charges of sexual battery and exploitation of female patients. NBC 7's Dave Summers has more. (Published Thursday, May 24, 2018)

A former South Bay psychiatrist and the subject of an NBC 7 Investigation pleaded not guilty to nine criminal counts in a San Diego courtroom Thursday.

Leon Fajerman faces charges of sexual battery and exploitation of seven females who were his patients. There were eight victims in all involved in incidents between October 2016 to July 2017.

"It's alleged he sexually touched those people against their will," said Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger.

One of the criminal charges is a felony. The remaining seven counts are misdemeanors.

If convicted, Fajerman faces seven years behind bars.



NBC 7 Investigates first discovered the allegations of sexual assault against Fajerman in July 2017, when the Medical Board suspended his license.

He has since surrendered his medical license.



The story prompted an alleged victim, Linda Sanchez, to come forward. Sanchez said Fajerman repeatedly groped and assaulted her in his Chula Vista office.

The Medical Board said her complaints are credible.

Fajerman, who was released on $200,000 bond, was ordered to surrender his passport to his attorney.

Judge Keri G. Katz ordered Fajerman not to contact the individuals listed in the complaint including via email or phone.