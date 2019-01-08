State's Tallest Dive Coaster Coming to SeaWorld San Diego in 2020

The tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California will call SeaWorld San Diego home once construction of the thrilling ride is complete in 2020.

The park announced Monday that Mako, which will also be the only floorless dive coaster in the state, is coming next year to the southeast corner of the park next to the Journey to Atlantis attraction.

"Dive" coasters are roller coasters with near vertical drops, and "floorless" means riders are seated and harnessed with their feet dangling in the air.

Mako's near vertical drop comes in the form of a 143-foot, facedown plunge at speeds faster than 60 mph. Riders will also zoom through a series of inversions, barrel rolls, an Immelmann loop, hammerhead turns and flat spins across nearly 2,500 feet of coaster track.

And you'll have plenty of chances to see the wild expressions on your friends' faces as you ride in rows of six.

Mako's animal conservation theme involves sharks and includes a partnership with a shark conservation group.