Suspect ID'd in Richmond Hit-Run That Killed 1-Year-Old Boy

Richmond PD Sylvia Welch

Richmond police identified the woman arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 1-year-old boy Sunday morning.

Sylvia Welch, 31, was the driver who fled the scene was later arrested, according to police. She faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The hit-and-run collision happened around 11:50 a.m. in the area of Cutting Boulevard and S. 17th Street, Lt. Matt Stonebraker with the Richmond Police Department stated.

Arriving officers found that the young boy had been hit by a car traveling eastbound along Cutting Boulevard, according to Stonebraker.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, but he did not survive, Stonebraker said.

Welch was arrested a few miles away from where the hit-and-run occurred, Stonebraker said. An investigation is ongoing.