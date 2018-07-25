

Warriors star Kevin Durant surprised 80 Bay Area high school athletes at the Oakland airport before departing for the BigFoot Hoops Las Vegas Classic.



The event was also a celebration of Durant's latest signature shoe, the Nike KD 11's. Each student was provided with a pair of Durant's new shoes and they also had the opportunity to customize the laces to their liking.



During the event, Durant explained more programs like this would exist if people would put their "egos" aside.



"I think egos get in the way of a lot of great things so if we just get out the way and let everyone know that we want to see the kids flourish we’ll see more things like this," said Durant.