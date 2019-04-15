Teenager Attacked and Robbed, Family Looking for Justice

The owner of the restaurant where the beating took place told NBC 7's Melissa Adan that he wants to make sure something like this never happens there again. (Published 3 hours ago)

A family says they want a group of boys captured in a video brutally attacking their 16-year-old son at a Chula Vista restaurant to be held responsible.

The South Bay teenager was beaten by about 10 teenaged boys at the Cotixan Mexican and Seafood restaurant in Chula Vista Thursday afternoon, according to Chula Vista Police Department Lt. John Autolino.

The victim only suffered minor injuries but, the family is worried nothing is being done to stop these teens' dangerous behavior.

“At one time it was six, then eight, then ten people starting kicking my son,” said Margarito Martin-Torres, father of the victim. “They threw chairs at him, I compare it to a lynching, it was like a mob, a gang, they just wanted to kill him.”

The victim’s girlfriend, who recorded the fight, said the two went to the restaurant after school, that's when the other boys started to enter the restaurant through every door.

She says this all started a month ago when her friend was being bullied by one of these boys on the social media platform, Snap Chat. And her boyfriend stood up on Snap Chat for her friend.

The restaurant owner tells NBC 7 that by the time employees saw the fight, the victim's girlfriend had already called the police.

Chula Vista police are investigating this case as a robbery. Because the teens stole the victim's iPhone and Apple Watch. CVPD also said that they’re actively looking for all the people involved based on the cell phone video.A brutal beating was caught on camera over the weekend and now the family of the victim is searching for answers and justice.

"He fractured his arm, almost like someone hit him with a bat over and over on the same spot and shattered it," Martin-Torres said. "But I think God was on his side because he stood up."

Xotixan's owner, Marlon Espinosa, said he wasn't there when the fight took palce but said his employees did step up to stop it. He said his employee working the cash register yelled out to a cook in the back who ran out to the dining area and confronted the group.

Espinosa said he personally reached out to the victim andf his family to offer an apology. He also sai he wasnts to ensure this type of incident never happens again, and he plans on fixing his surveillance system and implementing anti-bullying response protocol for his employees.

"We treat those kids as as if they were our family," he said. "I treat them as if they were my kids, my own kids. I see them every day. I know what they like to order, who are friends."

Espinosa said he and his employees are cooperating with investigators.

CVPD said they are investigating this as an assault with a deadly weapon and a robbery because the victim reported his iPhone and Apple Watch stolen during the fight.