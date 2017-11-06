Teen Taken Into Custody After Threatening Post - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
OLY-LA

Teen Taken Into Custody After Threatening Post

Classes at Fallbrook High School were scheduled as normal Monday

By NBC 7 Staff

    A teenager was taken into custody after a social media post showed a handgun and warned students to not attend class at Fallbrook High School, deputies said Monday.

    Deputies were alerted to the post at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

    They worked with the staff at the high school to determine the identity of the teenager connected with the post and contacted the teen at his home.

    “Although the suspect indicated the post was only meant as a joke, based upon the severity of the crime he was booked at Juvenile Hall,” officials said in a written release.

    Classes were to be held as scheduled Monday, deputies said.



    Published 5 hours ago | Updated at 8:54 AM PST on Nov 6, 2017
