A student was arrested this week for allegedly selling Xanax to fellow students at his middle school in Escondido – some as young as 11 years old – who took the medication during the school day.

On Oct. 25, six students at Rincon Middle School took Xanax during lunch time, Escondido Police Department (EPD) Lt. Justin Murphy said. The kids were all between the ages of 11 and 13.

Two children had to be rushed to the emergency room for treatment, while a third was taken to urgent care. Since then, police said all six students have recovered and have no lasting effects from ingesting the medication, which is typically used to treat people with anxiety or panic disorders.

Common side effects of Xanax may include cognitive dysfunction, drowsiness, fatigue, memory impairment, anxiety, blurred vision and diarrhea, among others. Police did not say which side effects, if any, the students who took the medication experienced.

On Oct. 31, police arrested a 13-year-old student at the middle school for allegedly selling the Xanax to the students. Murphy said the minor was later released to his parents.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to School Resource Officer Steve Higgins at (760) 839-4946.

Rincon Middle School is located at 925 Lehner Ave. and serves students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.