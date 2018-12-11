The Do's and Don'ts of Giving Marijuana as a Holiday Gift

Let's talk about weed.

With Christmas around the corner giving weed as a gift has now legally opened up as an option.

This will be the first holiday season when recreational use is legal in the state of California. So, if you’re thinking of gifting weed this holiday season, we got the do's and don'ts.

Do

Buy from a licensed retailer.

“The most important thing is to make sure when buying cannabis you’re buying it from a licensed retailer," said Alex Traverso with the Bureau of Cannabis Control in California. "Make sure that the product is safe and tested.”

Make sure the person receiving the gift meets the age requirements.

In the state of California, you must be 21 or older to consume cannabis legally. You can also use cannabis if you’re 18 or older and have a qualifying physician’s recommendation or a valid county-issued medical marijuana identification card.

Don’t

Gift over the legal amount.

A person can carry up to one ounce (28.5 grams) of marijuana and up to eight grams of concentrated marijuana.

Mail weed.

Traverso warns that a person cannot mail weed anywhere in the state or outside of the state.

It's also illegal to take marijuana across state lines, even if you're traveling to another state where marijuana is legal for recreational use like Nevada or Colorado.

“The main thing is to make sure your buying legal product and gifting it to people of age,” Traverso told NBC 7. “And keeping that gifting only in our state.”

There are severe penalties for violating marijuana laws including, fines, jail, community service or drug education.

Visit Let’s Talk Cannabis' website to learn more about marijuana laws.