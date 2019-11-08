Then and Now: Paradise 1 Year After Deadly Camp Fire - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Then and Now: Paradise 1 Year After Deadly Camp Fire

By Brendan Weber

10 PHOTOS

6 hours ago

Published 11 minutes ago
It has been one year since the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in recorded California history ripped through the town of Paradise and surrounding areas in Northern California's Butte County.

The blaze scorched 153,336 acres, destroyed 18,804 structures and left 85 people dead.

Scroll through the photos below to see what Paradise looks like one year after the wildfire.
More Photo Galleries
Celebrity Fans in the Stands: Los Angeles Clippers Edition
Celebrity Fans in the Stands: Los Angeles Lakers Edition
Connect With Us
AdChoices