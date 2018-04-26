Three separately rescued, orphaned mountain lion cubs were rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and now they're one big family at the Oakland Zoo's new expansive habitat. After arriving in December, Coloma, a female mountain lion, and Toro and Silverado, both males, spent the first few months at the zoo's hospital as they recovered from malnutrition, according to the Oakland Zoo. “It’s been a long road to recovery for each of these orphaned puma, and a very emotional time for all of us who have helped them become normal young cats. Sometimes shy, other times wacky, and often sleepy, its fills my heart to see them act like mountain lions,” said Darren Minier, Assistant Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Research at Oakland Zoo.