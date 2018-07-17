Blink-182's Travis Barker Survives 'Really Bad' Car Crash

Can Travis Barker please catch a break?

The Blink-182 drummer is having a remarkably tough past few weeks: In June, Barker was admitted to the hospital for blood clots in his arms, which forced the postponement of the San Diego pop-punk band’s scheduled “Kings of the Weekend” residency shows at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino on June 15-16. After being diagnosed, treated and released, he was again admitted to the hospital a few days later with further complications stemming from cellulitis, a skin infection. Two more of the band's Vegas shows were postponed.

After releasing a video update for fans last week that provided insight (and some relief) into Barker's recovery process, he's once again been hit with more bad news (rather literally): Barker was driving his Mercedes SUV in Calabasas, California on Friday, July 13 with his teenage son and a friend in the car -- when a school bus allegedly ran a red light and crashed into them.

“I was in a really bad car accident but I came out unscathed, which is pretty awesome,” Barker told E! News on July 14. “My car is totaled but I pretty much walked away OK, which is awesome. A school bus ran a red light. It was insane. I have a really big 4×4 G-Wagon and if I wasn’t in that, it might have been different but it held up pretty well.”

Luckily, Barker escaped with a minor arm injury (he could be spotted wearing a wrist brace, pictured left, at the Beautycon Festival in LA over the weekend) and no one else was hurt. Also, there were no children aboard the bus at the time of the accident.

Barker also provided an update to his ongoing blood clot issues, while doing an interview with Us Weekly.

"I’m as good as I can be," he said. "I’m just following the doctor’s orders. I actually had staph infection and a ton of blood clots, and I’ve just been in a recovery period ... They’re doing a lot of things to hyper heal my hand so as soon as that happens, it’s a green light."

Perhaps, by escaping a bad car crash relatively unscathed, Barker's already caught that lucky break. Either way: Try to take it easy, champ -- do us all a favor and maybe sit the next few plays out, eh?