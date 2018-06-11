US Air Force Captain Discovered After 35 Years, Faces Desertion Charge

Capt. William Howard Hughes Jr. in an official U.S. Air Force photograph.

A man accused of being a defector and a fugitive is in custody at a northern California military base, facing trial.

Capt. William Howard Hughes, Jr., 66, was last seen in July of 1983 when he left Europe for Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hughes had top secret clearance and was working with the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Kirtland AFB. His responsibilities ranged from classified planning and analysis of the NATO command, control, and communications surveillance systems, according to an official news release.

Officials say Hughes was discovered when he was questioned by the U.S. State Department over a passport issued for the name Barry O’Beirne.

Hughes told the investigators that he was depressed about being in the USAF so he created the fictitious person and moved to California.

Hughes is now being held at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, awaiting trial.



